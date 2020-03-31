Police: Man Shot In Leg In Germantown 17 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:18s - Published The gunman remains at large. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Police: Man Shot In Leg In Germantown I'M TRANG DO.CBS-3, "EYEWITNESS NEWS," JIM,BACK TO YOU.THANK YOU, TRANG.WELL, PHILADELPHIA POLICE AREALSO INVESTIGATING ANOTHERSHOOTING THIS ONE INGERMANTOWN, THEY SAY 23 JEROLDMAN WAS SHOT JUST BEFOREMIDNIGHT ON THE 100 BLOCK OFWEST QUEEN LANE.INVESTIGATORS SAY THE VICTIMMANAGED TO WALK TO A GASSTATION FOR HELP.





You Might Like

Tweets about this