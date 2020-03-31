Global  

Police: Man Shot In Leg In Germantown

Police: Man Shot In Leg In Germantown
The gunman remains at large.
Police: Man Shot In Leg In Germantown

I'M TRANG DO.CBS-3, "EYEWITNESS NEWS," JIM,BACK TO YOU.THANK YOU, TRANG.WELL, PHILADELPHIA POLICE AREALSO INVESTIGATING ANOTHERSHOOTING THIS ONE INGERMANTOWN, THEY SAY 23 JEROLDMAN WAS SHOT JUST BEFOREMIDNIGHT ON THE 100 BLOCK OFWEST QUEEN LANE.INVESTIGATORS SAY THE VICTIMMANAGED TO WALK TO A GASSTATION FOR HELP.




