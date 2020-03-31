Claudia Schiffer hired security guards for her underwear 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:25s - Published Claudia Schiffer hired security guards for her underwear Claudia Schiffer has revealed that at the hight of her catwalk career, she had to employ a security guard just for her bras and knickers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this