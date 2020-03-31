Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > One Williamsville woman is spending 10 hours per day making free masks for first responders

One Williamsville woman is spending 10 hours per day making free masks for first responders

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
One Williamsville woman is spending 10 hours per day making free masks for first responders

One Williamsville woman is spending 10 hours per day making free masks for first responders

Christina Timblin owns a photography business and a sewing business, but with those shut down due to COVID-19, she has turned her attention to making masks for first responders, doctors and nurses fighting coronavirus on the front lines

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.