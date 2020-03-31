Ajay refutes rumors of daughter Nysa being tested positive for Coronavirus 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:03s - Published Ajay refutes rumors of daughter Nysa being tested positive for Coronavirus Just a few days before the lockdown was announced by Prime Narendra Modi in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter had returned to Mumbai from Singapore who is studying there. 0

