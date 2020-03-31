Global  

New Zealand man dies in armed group attack on gold mine in Indonesia

A New Zealand national was shot dead in after an armed group attacked the Freeport gold mine in Papua, Indonesia on March 30.

The footage shows officials at the scene of the shooting.

Six other people were wounded in the attack, two of them seriously.

Local police said the attack was carried out by an armed criminal group.

The mine has come under numerous attacks in recent years according to local reports.

