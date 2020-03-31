Victoria Beckham to donate percentage of clothing line sales to fight coronavirus now < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published Victoria Beckham to donate percentage of clothing line sales to fight coronavirus Victoria Beckham is donating 25 per cent of sales from her designer clothing and makeup brand to aid the fight against coronavirus. 0

