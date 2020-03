Health Headlines - 3-30-20 now < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 03:21s - Published Health Headlines - 3-30-20 In today's health headlines Johnson and Johnson may have a Coronavirus vaccine to test by September. Doctors are using telehealth to connect to learn and grow around the Coronavirus. The FDA is allowing a malaria drug to be used for Coronavirus treatment. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Health Headlines - 3-30-20 JOHNSON AND JOHNSON ANNOUNCINGTODAY -- IT COULD TEST ACORONAVIRUSVACCINE... BY SEPTEMBER... ATTHE LATEST.THE COMPANY SAYS... THEY'RE IN APARTNERSHIP WITH THE "BIOMEDICALADVANCEDRESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENTAUTHORITY."TOGETHER -- THEY'VE COMMITTEDONE BILLION DOLLARS TO FUNDVACCINE RESEARCH..DEVELOPMENT... AND CLINICALTESTING.OFFICIALS THINK THE FIRST BATCHOF VACCINES COULD BE AVAILABLETO THE PUBLIC.. BY EARLY NEXTYEAR.JOHNSON AND JOHNSON SAYS... ASTHE WORLD'S LARGEST HEALTHCARECOMPANY-- IT FEELS A DEEPRESPONSIBILITY TO USE ITSRESOURCES TO FIGHT THE PANDEMIC.WHILE FACE-TO-FACE INTERACTIONSMAY BE LIMITED RIGHT NOW...DOCTORS STILL HAVE AWAY TO CONNECT WITH EACH OTHERONLINE.MEGAN NOESHOWS US HOW A TELE-HEALTHPROGRAM IN MISSOURI... ISPROVING TO BE ACRITICAL RESOURCE.. IN THE FIGHTAGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS.MORE THAN 100 DOCTORS AND NURSESFROM ACROSS THE STATE OFMISSOURI CONNECTING VIACOMPUTER...TO LISTEN TO EXPERT ADVICE ABOUTHOW TO STOP THE SPREAD OFCOVID-19.:16"IT'S THE CHALLENGE OF THE DAYIN HEALTH CARE AND IN OURSOCIETY. SO REALLY, IT'S GOINGTO TAKE, YOU KNOW, ALL HANDS ONDECK TO MEET THIS CHALLENGE."THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURISCHOOL OF MEDICINE ISRESPONDING.THIS IS SHOW-ME ECHO.HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS ON THEFRONT LINES ARE LINKED VIAVIDEOCONFERENCE WITH EXPERTSFROM STATE GOVERNMENT... THEMISSOURI HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION...AND MAJORHOSPITALS LIKE MU HEALTH CARE.IT'S A CHANCE TO ASK QUESTIONSABOUT ALL THINGS COVID-19,INCLUDING TESTING, TREATMENTOPTIONS, AND THE USE OF PERSONALPROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT."WHEN YOU HAVE SOMETHING THAT ISTHIS VIRULENT, THAT SPREADS THISQUICKLY, AND AFFECTSOUR LIVES AND OUR ECONOMY,YOU'RE GOING TO HAVE ONGOINGQUESTIONS. AND I THINK HEALTHCAREPROVIDERS NOW HAVE A PLACE THEYCAN GO AND NOT FEEL LIKE THEY'REOUT THERE ON THEIR OWN TRYING TOSIFT THROUGH THE INFORMATIONCOMING IN."KAREN EDISON IS SENIOR MEDICALDIRECTOR FOR THE MISSOURITELEHEALTH NETWORK AT THE MUSCHOOL OF MEDICINE.SHE SAYS SHOW-ME ECHO CANPROVIDE RURAL DOCTORS WITH THEKNOWLEDGE THEY NEED TOSPECIFICALLY DESIGN TREATMENTSFOR THE PATIENTS IN THEIRCOMMUNITIES AN IDEAKNOWN AS PRECISION MEDICINE."THEY'RE ABLE TO GET THATINFORMATION OUT TO THEIRCOMMUNITY AND TO THEIR PATIENTSAND TAKE BETTER,SAFER CARE OF PATIENTS, ANDPROTECT THEMSELVES AND THEHEALTHCARE PROVIDERS THAT ARETHERE."ECHO SESSIONS WILL BE HELDWEEKLY AS THE PANDEMICCONTINUES...PROVIDING A TEMPLATE FOR OTHERSAROUND THE COUNTRY."FOR MISSOURI TO COME TOGETHERIN THIS WAY AND PUT ON THISCOVID-19 ECHO FOR ALL OF OURHEALTHCARE PROVIDERS, IT'S A MODEL FOROTHER STATES."WORKING TOGETHER TO SAVE LIVES.THE SHOW-ME ECHO PROGRAM STARTEDIN 20-15... WITH SESSIONS ON AVARIETY OF HEALTHTOPICS... FROM OPIOID USE... TOAUTISM... AND DERMATOLOGY.THE F-D-A HAS ISSUED ANEMERGENCY-USE AUTHORIZATION...FOR A PAIR OF ANTI-MALARIADRUGS... TO TREAT HOSPITALIZEDCOVID-19 PATIENTS. THAT WILLALLOW FOR 30 MILLION DOSES OFHYDROXY-CHLOROQUINE SUFATE...AND A MILLION DOSES OFCHLOROQUINE PHOSPHATE... TO BEDONATED TO THE "STRATEGICNATIONAL STOCKPILE."WHILE THERE ARE NO APPROVEDTREATMENTS FOR THE DISEASE...FEDERAL OFFICIALSSAY... ANECDOTAL REPORTS SUGGESTTHEY MAY OFFER SOME BENEFIT.BOTH DRUGS TREAT MALARIA... ANDHYDROXY-CHLOROQUINE IS ALSOUSED TO TREAT LUPUS ANDRHEUMATOID ARTHR





