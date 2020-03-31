Global  

Florida Pastor Arrested After Violating Coronavirus Orders

Tweets about this

PennBat

PennBat RT @KDKA: ARRESTED: Florida pastor arrested after church seen jammed for Sunday service during the pandemic. https://t.co/3TVzn1ZiPK 46 seconds ago

Crepuscular1

spinysucculent RT @nytimes: After holding 2 church services on Sunday— each filled with hundreds of parishioners — Rev. Rodney Howard-Browne, a pastor in… 46 seconds ago

Triciaduchess

Tricia RT @cnnbrk: Florida pastor Rodney Howard-Browne was arrested after holding services Sunday at his Tampa megachurch despite public orders ur… 1 minute ago

KHQARajah

Rajah RT @CBSNews: Florida pastor arrested after church seen jammed for Sunday service during pandemic https://t.co/d53k3Aav3N https://t.co/kexao… 2 minutes ago

BillEsteem

💰Bill 💥Esteem 👀 RT @USATODAY: Florida officials have arrested the pastor of a megachurch after detectives say he held two Sunday services with hundreds of… 2 minutes ago

AaronSims31

Aaron Sims RT @no_silenced: BREAKING NEWS.!! Florida pastor Rodney Howard-Browne was arrested after holding services Sunday at his Tampa megachurch d… 2 minutes ago

PennsCurse

Ft Myers Independent Government violates the right to assemble #GovernmentIsTheProblem NBC News: Florida pastor arrested after holding… https://t.co/rZWF1T8LEU 3 minutes ago

SuperFanSpecK99

Keith E. Moore RT @BNODesk: NEW: Florida pastor Ronald Howard-Browne arrested after disregarding public health orders by holding church services on Sunday… 3 minutes ago

