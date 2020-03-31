Huge forest fire kills 18 rescuers in southern China

A huge forest fire killed 18 and one guide rescuers in southern China on March 30.

The dramatic video, shot in the city of Xichang in Sichuan Province, shows firefighters being forced to flee and lay down to avoid the massive flames.

The fire emerged from Daying farm in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture and spread to Lu Mountain due to the powerful winds.

21 rescuers and a local guide went missing on their way to gather at Lu Mountain at around 1:30 a.m.

On March 31.

At around 7:00 a.m., three rescuers were found and sent to hospital for treatment, while 18 rescuers and the guide were found dead already.

The video was provided by local fire brigade with permission.