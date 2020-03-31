COVID Stimulus Check (3-30-20)

One-time payment -- often called a stimulus check- will head to americans in the next few weeks.

It was part of a two-trillion dollar relief package signed by president donald trump friday.

Kq2's madeline mcclain tells us what you need to know to get paid.

jean fett: reporter- "what are your concerns right now?"

"probably bills and food and try not to get this virus.

Trying to keep distance and wash my hands as much as possible."bryce bottorff: "bills necessities.

Etc"the public health crisis has caused massive business shutdowns, layoffs, and conditions that make it tough for people to pay their rent, mortgages or bills.

Steven mnuchin, u.s. treasury secretary: "where they can get through the next 8-10 weeks."

Sunday- u-s treasury secretary steven mnuchin says americans can expect stimulus money in less than 3 weeks.steven mnuchin, u.s. treasury secretary: "does them no good in 3-4 months.

They need that money now."so who qualifies?

According to the nonpartisan tax policy center -- about 90 percent of u-s households will get money.here's the requirements under the plan: americans with a social security number, file taxes individually, and make $75,000 or less will get $1200.couples earning $150,000 or less will get $2400.if you file as the head of the household and make $112,500 or less will get $1200 and a $500 for each dependent child.people getting social security will also get paid.

Bryce botorff: "i'm on disability."the stimulus checks are not taxable.

Here's who is not getting paid... individuals earning more than $99,000 orcouples filing jointly with more than $198,000 or if you file as a head of make more than $136,500 you...and one other group that's not people who owe back-child support.how will you get paid.if you haven't filed your taxes be a good time.how you file determines how you are paid.if you typically get your tax return through a direct deposit into your bank account -- that's how you'll get this money.

Steven mnuchin, u.s. treasury secretary: we expect that within three weeks, that people who have direct deposit with information with us will see those direct deposits into their bank accounts,if the i-r-s doesn't have your account information -- than you can electronically or get a paper check.steven mnuchin, u.s. treasury secretary: we will create a web-based system for people where we don't have their direct deposit, they can upload it so that they can get the money immediately or checks in the mail,"and if you are retired and living on social security -- the irs will pay you based on the from your annual benefits statement -- aarp.is more coming?based on this stimulus package -- put together by us lawmakers and signed by the president only provides for a one-time injection of cash.but lawmakers could decide to put together a second package as the pandemic unfolds.bryce botorff: "we haven't even hit the beginning."reporting in st.

Joseph, madeline mcclain, kq2 news.>> soon after