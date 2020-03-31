Global  

Hilarious moment man is forced to shave head after girlfriend ruined his 'do

Hilarious moment man is forced to shave head after girlfriend ruined his 'do

Hilarious moment man is forced to shave head after girlfriend ruined his 'do

This is the moment a man is forced to shave his head after his girlfriend convinced him she could cut hair - and completely ''ruined'' his do.

Arizona Eastwood, 29, and Max Braham, 28, are stuck together while the country is on 'lockdown' - despite only being an item for several months.

Due to the short-term nature of their relationship the pair are still finding out things about each other - like special skills.

It was on this basis that Arizona managed to persuade Max that she was qualified to give him a much-needed trim - with amusing results.

She captured her builder boyfriend's reaction as he realised that she had tricked him - and he doesn't look too pleased.

Luckily Max eventually saw the funny side and is now sporting a shaved look around the couple's home in Chippenham, Wilts.

Assistant television director Arizona said: "We are struck in isolation and Max needed a hair cut.

"We've only been together seven months and are still learning new things about each other.

"So I told him I could cut hair, much to his surprise - and he believed me.

"It was only after I'd tried to do a fade to the back and sides of his hair that he realised this was all a lie - and he had no choice but to cut all his hair off.

"I couldn't stop laughing.

My stomach actually hurt from it and still does when I watch it.

"He didn't find it funny at first but saw the funny side afterwards."

