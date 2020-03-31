Hilarious moment man is forced to shave head after girlfriend ruined his 'do 21 seconds ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:36s - Published Hilarious moment man is forced to shave head after girlfriend ruined his 'do This is the moment a man is forced to shave his head after his girlfriend convinced him she could cut hair - and completely ''ruined'' his do. Arizona Eastwood, 29, and Max Braham, 28, are stuck together while the country is on 'lockdown' - despite only being an item for several months. Due to the short-term nature of their relationship the pair are still finding out things about each other - like special skills. It was on this basis that Arizona managed to persuade Max that she was qualified to give him a much-needed trim - with amusing results. She captured her builder boyfriend's reaction as he realised that she had tricked him - and he doesn't look too pleased. Luckily Max eventually saw the funny side and is now sporting a shaved look around the couple's home in Chippenham, Wilts. Assistant television director Arizona said: "We are struck in isolation and Max needed a hair cut. "We've only been together seven months and are still learning new things about each other. "So I told him I could cut hair, much to his surprise - and he believed me. "It was only after I'd tried to do a fade to the back and sides of his hair that he realised this was all a lie - and he had no choice but to cut all his hair off. "I couldn't stop laughing. My stomach actually hurt from it and still does when I watch it. "He didn't find it funny at first but saw the funny side afterwards." 0

