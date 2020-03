OurStreets launching resourcing-tracking feature to help customers find resources at stores now < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:45s - Published OurStreets launching resourcing-tracking feature to help customers find resources at stores OurStreets, an app dedicated to tracking street safety issues, is launching an update this week that will allow users to track and share what stores have essential resources. 0

AWE WAUB.TIME RIGHT NOW IS ALMOST 6:15 ONYOUR TUESDAY MORNING AN APPDESIGNED TO KEEP OUR STREETSSAFE IS CHANGING THE FOCUS TOHELP US FIND WHAT WE NEED IN THESHOPPING AISLES WHICH IS HARD TOCOME BY NOW DAYS.AND KEVIN BARRY SHOWS US HOWTHIS WORKS IN THE NEWS 5ORIGINAL.EMPTY OR BARE STORE SHELVES IS ANATIONAL PROBLEM, BUT AN APP WETOLD YOU ABOUT A MONTH AGO OURSTREET AND THE FOUNDER ARE READYTO HELP AND USE THE PLATFORM TOCROWD SOURCE THE AVAILABILITYAND THE COVID-19 CRISIS.AND THE STREET WAS INTENDED TODOCUMENT STREET SAFETY PROBLEMSAND INSTEAD OF TAKING PICTURES,USERS WILL BE ABLE TO TAKEPICTURESOVER STORE SHELVES WITHOR WITHOUT ANY MERCHANDISE ANDUSES LOCATION DATA AND THAT WILLGO TO THE PUBLICLY FACING MAP SOPEOPLE CAN SEE WHAT USERS AREREPORTING AND THEN WHATRETAILERS ARE UPDATING IN REALTIME.





