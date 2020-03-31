Ellen Barkin Sued by Photographer Over Middle Finger Photo Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:51s - Published 2 weeks ago Ellen Barkin Sued by Photographer Over Middle Finger Photo A New York City photographer is suing Ellen Barkin for tweeting a photo he took of her outside Harvey Weinstein’s trial. 0

