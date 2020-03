Florida schools to remain closed through May 1

MORE THAN 166-THOUSAND PEOPLEWORLDWIDE HAVE TESTED POSITIVE,AND FULLY RECOVERED.IT’S A DECISION IMPACTINGTHOUSANDS OF FAMILIES INSOUTHWEST FLORIDA.FLORIDA PUBLIC SCHOOLS WILLREMAIN CLOSED UNTIL AT LEAST MAYFIRST, DUE TO COVID-1LET’S BRING IN JESSICA, WHO’SBREAKING DOWN THAT DECISION.THE DECISION CAME FOLLOWING DAYONE OF DISTANCE LEARNING FOR LEEAND COLLIER COUNTY STUDENTS.WHICH MEANS LEARNING REMOTE ISGOING TO START TO FEEL LIKE THENEW NORM...AT LEAST FOR THE NEXT MONTH.THE DISTRICTS ANNOUNCED THE NEWSLAST NIGHT,FOLLOWING RECOMMENDATIONS FROMTHE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OFEDUCATION AND STATE OF FLORIDA.THE GOVERNOR HAD ORIGINALLYORDERED ALL FLORIDA SCHOOLS TOREMAIN CLOSED THROUGH APRIL15TH.THIS -- IN EFFORT TO SLOW THESPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS.BUT BOTH DISTRICTS NOW EXTENDINGTHAT CLOSURE AT LEAST THROUGHMAY FIRST.ON THE HEELS OF THATANNOUNCEMENT, WE SPOKE WITH THEEXPERTS SPEARHEADING DISTANCELEARNING FOR LEE COUNTYSTUDENTS.SINCE KIDS ARE ABOUT TO FINDTHEMSELVES STARING AT A SCREENFOR MUCH LONGER THAN ORIGINALLYANTICIPATED...THEY RECOMMEND PARENTS BE SURETO GIVE THEM PLENTY OF BREAKSTHROUGHOUT THE DAY.DR. JEFF SPIROLEE COUNTY SCHOOLS/CHIEFACADEMIC OFFICER<We want to talk to our parentsabout not having students sitfor six plus hours in front ofthe screen.

We want to takebreaks.

We want to make sukids are exercising, and usingtheir minds in other ways aswell.