MP CM orders tracing of 107 people who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 03:01s - Published < > Embed
In the wake of the report that 107 people of Madhya Pradesh attended the religious Tablighi Jamaat's international headquarters Nizamuddin Markaz in southwest Delhi, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday directed the police officials to identify those people and keep them in quarantine centres.

