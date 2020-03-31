MP CM orders tracing of 107 people who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 03:01s - Published MP CM orders tracing of 107 people who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi In the wake of the report that 107 people of Madhya Pradesh attended the religious Tablighi Jamaat's international headquarters Nizamuddin Markaz in southwest Delhi, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday directed the police officials to identify those people and keep them in quarantine centres. 0

