BCG vaccine may protect against Coronavirus disease, countries begin trials

Hindustan Times’ Health Editor, Sanchita Sharma informs how BCG vaccine could provide protection against COVID-19.

Data suggests that countries without BCG vaccination program have shown higher rate of deaths.

BCG vaccine boosts immunity and offers protection against a wide range of respiratory infections.The degree of protection is unknown and scientists are eager to find out.

Australia, Netherlands, UK & US have started testing the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Watch the video for more details.

