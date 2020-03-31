BCG vaccine may protect against Coronavirus disease, countries begin trials

Hindustan Times’ Health Editor, Sanchita Sharma informs how BCG vaccine could provide protection against COVID-19.
Data suggests that countries without BCG vaccination program have shown higher rate of deaths.
BCG vaccine boosts immunity and offers protection against a wide range of respiratory infections.The degree of protection is unknown and scientists are eager to find out.
Australia, Netherlands, UK & US have started testing the effectiveness of the vaccine.
Watch the video for more details.