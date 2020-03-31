BCG vaccine may protect against Coronavirus disease, countries begin trials now < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:51s - Published BCG vaccine may protect against Coronavirus disease, countries begin trials Hindustan Times’ Health Editor, Sanchita Sharma informs how BCG vaccine could provide protection against COVID-19. Data suggests that countries without BCG vaccination program have shown higher rate of deaths. BCG vaccine boosts immunity and offers protection against a wide range of respiratory infections.The degree of protection is unknown and scientists are eager to find out. Australia, Netherlands, UK & US have started testing the effectiveness of the vaccine. Watch the video for more details. 0

