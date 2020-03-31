Empire State Building flashes red to honour emergency workers 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:20s - Published Empire State Building flashes red to honour emergency workers New York's iconic Empire State Building flashed red in a powerful tribute to America's first responders fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Upper floors had beating red lights, similar to a heartbeat and a single white light resembling an emergency siren. The striking display on the skyscraper began at 9 p.m. On Monday (March 30). 0

