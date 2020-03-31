Global  

Peru repatriation flight lands at Gatwick

A British Airways plane carrying passengers from Peru has landed at London’s Gatwick Airport.

The UK’s flag carrier airline also announced on Tuesday that it would be suspending all Gatwick flights due to a drop in demand amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Report by Chinnianl.

