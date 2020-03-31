How is the Coronavirus Outbreak Affected the U.S. Military? now < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:24s - Published How is the Coronavirus Outbreak Affected the U.S. Military? During a global pandemic, it would seem every country is currently vulnerable, so how has COVID-19 affected the U.S. military? Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this