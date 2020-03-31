How to file for unemployment online if you live in California

Highs are going to be much to show us.

You can't physically file here - but you can do it online.

Here's how to file in your computer.

First you type in e-d-d dot c-a dot gov.

It'll take you to the employment development department homepage.

Once you're there scroll down where it says file for unemployment.

Click it.

It then gives you info of when when to file a claim and what info you need to know in order to file for unemployment including your last employers name, last time you worked and gross earnings.

Then scroll down to online and click "ui online" then click the benefits program online.

It's sort of a portal to be able to do this online.

If you're new, click register it only takes a few minutes.

Then you login click ui online.

Then click file new claim, it gives you the hours and days you can file.

It then takes you to the filing instructions page, where you fill out the info required.

Once you're done with each stage you click the next button everytime once you filled that all out it will take you to a summary page to review the info you put in.

It will also give you a confirmation number - make sure to keep that.

In chico jafet serrato action news now.

You can also file for unemployment using your smart phone.

Another option is by phone - that number to call is 1-800-300-5-6-1-6.

You can call from 8 a-m to noon on weekdays.

Starting monday the library kick started an online writing noon on