COVID-19 8 a.m. block

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend COVID-19 8 a.m. block NEWSCHOPPER 9 BACK TO YOU IN THESTUDIO JOHNNY.THANKS SO MUCH.IT’S 8:02.HERE ARE THE VERY LATEST NUMBERSIN THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19 ONYOUR SCREEN HERE AND KANSAS 368PEOPLE HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FORTHE VIRUS EIGHT.PEOPLE HAVE DIED ON THE MISSOURISIDE 13 PEOPLE HAVE LOST THEIRLIVES.WELL, THE STATE NOW HAS MORETHAN A THOUSAND POSITIVE CASES.ONE OF THOSE POSITIVE CASES IS AWOMAN FROM LEES.SUMMIT ARE CUTTING HOLYOKE REACHOUTER NUT COOKIE.SHE’S BEEN BATTLING THIS VIRUSBATTLING THIS VIRUS FOR NEARLY AMONTH.YES, SHE HAS BEEN ROBBED ANDDOCTORS.JUST LET HER KNOW THAT SHE HADIT ABOUT A WEEK AGO FOR NAME ISKELSEY MILLER AND SHE’S A YOUNGWOMAN AND UP UNTIL SHE GOT THEPCJUST WANTS PEOPLE TO KNOW HERSTORY AND KNOW THAT THIS ISSERIOUS AND THAT THE CORONAVIRUSIS HERE.IN FACT, SHE SHARED SOME OFTHESE PHOTOS FROM HER FACEBOOKPAGE OF HER LAST VISIT TO THEHOSPITAL AS YOU CAN IMAGINE.SHE’S HAD A COUPLE NOW IN THISNEXT ONE.YOU CAN SEE ALL OF THE DISCARDEDPROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT PPE THATDOCTORS ARE HAVING TO GO THROUGHTHAT.WE’VE BEEN TELLING YOU ABOUTKELSEY STORY STARTED ABOUT THREEWEEKS AGO WHEN SHE REALLY WASN’TFEELING WELL.SHE WENT TO SEE THE DOCTOR.THE FIRST TIME KELSEY SAYS SHETHEN TESTED POSITIVE FORINFLUENZA A BUT BECAUSE OF THEGUIDELINES AT THE TIME THAT KEPTHER FROM BEING TESTED FORCOVID-19, BUT AS WE KNOW NOW, ITWASN’T THE FLU HER SYMPTOMS GOTWORSE THE FEVER SUBSIDED AND SHEWAS JUST EXHAUSTED THOUGH ANDSHORTNESS OF BREATH WASUNBEARABLE.KELSEY TELLS ME YOUR HEART FELTLIKE IT WAS POUNDING OUT OF HERCHEST.SHE WENT BACK TO THE ER WHEREDOCTORS LOOKED AT HER TOOK ASCAN OF HER CHEST TOLD HER THATSHE HAD COVID-19 NOW SHE SAYSSHE’S ESSENTIALLY AT HOME LOCKEDDOWN WITH HER FAMILY, AND SHEHAS A MESSAGE FOR YOU.DON’T THINK THIS CAN’T HAPPEN TOYOU.IF IT’S OVERSEAS, YOU CAN KINDOF PUSH IT OFF TO THE SIDE EVENNEW YORK, BUT WHENEVER IT’S INYOUR HOMETOWN, YOU TAKE IT ALITTLE MORE SERIOUSLY, I THINKRIGHT NOW WE’RE IN A SPOT WHERENOBODY REALLY KNOWS WHAT TO DO.I THINK THE HEALTH CAREPROVIDERS AND THE NURSES DON’TLIKE THEY’RE KIND OF IN A WARZONE AS THEY DESCRIBE IT AND IJUST WISH I WOULD HAVE GOTTENTESTED EARLY ON BECAUSE THEN ICOULD HAVE TOLD EVERYBODY THAT IWAS IN CONTACT WITH WHEREAS ITWAS TWO WEEKS LATER WHEN I’MFINDING OUT EVEN THOUGH I DIDSELF ISOLATE.I WAS STILL AROUND MY DAUGHTERAND MY HUSBAND FOR A WEEK AND IREALLY SHOULD HAVE ISOLATED FROMTHEM A LOT SOONER.WHAT’S WORSE KELSEY SAYS SHE’SSEEING IT ONLINE AND EVEN IN HERNEIGHBORHOOD PEOPLE NOT HEATINGTHIS WARNING TO TO STAY HOME ANDMAINTAIN THEIR SOCIAL DISTANCETHIS MINDSET THAT WE’VE SEENONLINE, ESPECIALLY BUT IN ON THECOMMUNITIES THAT YOU KNOW, THISIS GOING TO HAPPEN.WHERE ELSE IT’S IN NEW YORK.IT’S IN THE BIG CITIES.IT’S NOT HERE IN THE METRO.WILL CAL.SHE SAYS SHE IS PROOF POSITIVETHAT IT IS HERE AND PEOPLE NEEDTO MAKE LIFESTYLE CHANGES NOWWRONG.YEAH CODING.IT’S VERY INTERESTING TO HEARFROM SOMEBODY WHO’S EXPERIENCINGTHAT YEAH, LIKE YOU SAID, PLEASETAKE IT SERIOUSLY AND MAKE SUREYOU DO WHAT YOU CAN TO STAY SAFECODY.THANKS SO MUCH FOR SHARING THATWITH US.WELL MEANWHILE, KANSAS CITY,MISSOURI MAYOR QUIT LUCAS SAYSTHE CITY’S STAY-AT-HOME ORDER ITCOULD LAST PAST APRIL 24TH.HE SAYS THAT HE’LL LIFT IT WHENTHERE IS NO MORE EVIDENCE OFWIDESPREAD CASES IN THE CITY.WHEN HE IS CONFIDENT THE LOCALHOSPITALS ARE STRONG ENOUGH.ELSA SAYS POLICE AND CITYINSPECTORS ARE GOING TO STARTCRACKING DOWN ON PEOPLE ANDBUSINESSES VIOLATING THE10-PERSON GATHERING LIMIT,ESPECIALLY BUSINESSES.THAT SHOULDN’T BE OPEN IN THEFIRST PLACE.YOU HAVE TO ASK WHETHER YOURBUSINESS IS ESSENTIAL OR NOT.IT LIKELY IS NOT AND ONE VERYSIMPLE POINT.IS THIS A CENTRAL DOES NOT MEANVALUABLE?MATT LUCAS SAYS THE POLICE WILLBE PATROLLING THE PARKS TO MAKESURE THERE ARE NO LARGEGATHERINGS WILL 200 BUSINESSESHAVE ALREADY BEEN CITED FORVIOLATING THE CITY STAY-AT-HOMEORDER THE CITY INVESTIGATORS NOTTHE POLICE WILL BE CHECKING INON LARGE GATHERINGS INNEIGHBORHOODS AND NON-ESSENTIALBUSINESSES AND MEANWHILE,MISSOURI GOVERNOR PARSONBELIEVES THAT THE WORST OF THISPANDEMIC COULD LAST 60 TO 90MORE DAYS.THE GOVERNOR SAYS THE STATE WILLNOW GRANT FULL RECIPROCITY FORDOCTORS AND SURGEONS.IT MEANS THAT IF A DOCTOR’SLICENSE IN ANOTHER STATE THEYCAN PRACTICE IN GREAT PERSONALSO WANTS TO PROMOTETELEMEDICINE IS AN OPTION ACROSSTHE SHOW ME STATE.FEDERAL HEALTH IS NOW ON THE WAYTO KANSAS PRESIDENT TRUMP ANDJUST TO PROVE THE STATE’S MAJORDISASTER DECLARATION, MISSOURIHAS ALREADY BEEN GRANTED THEDECLARATION.IT MEANS THAT EXTRA FEDERALHEALTH FOR THE STATE AND LOCALGOVERNMENTS AND ALSO FORNONPROFITS.WELL, THIS IS FOR AREAS WHO AREHIT BY COVID-19 STARTING ONJANUARY 20TH RIGHT NOW ALMOSTTHREE MILLION KANSANS ARE UNDERA STATE HOME ORDER.IT’S ALL PART OF GOVERNORKELLY’S PLAN TO SLOW THE SPREADOF COVID-19.WELL PEOPLE STAYING IN PLACEEXCEPT FOR ESSENTIAL NEEDS FOODOR MEDICINE.MEANWHILE NEIGHBORS JOHNSONCOUNTY THEY WILL HAVE ACCESS TOMORE CORONAVIRUS TEST.THANKS TO THE $400,000 PLAN.THAT WAS JUST APPROVED BY COUNTYLEADERS ARE KMBC 9S.MARTIN AUGUSTINE JOINS US LIVETHIS MORNING AND MARTIN.WHY DID DID THE ACCOUNTING TAKETHIS STEP?WELL THIS $400,000 INVESTMENTSGOING TO HELP THE JOHNSON COUNTYHEALTH DEPARTMENT GET A BIGGERBETTER PICTURE OF THE DISEASE AGREATER UNDERSTANDING AND HOW ITWORKS HOW IT SPREADS AND ITSIMPACT ON CERTAIN SUBGROUPS OFTHE POPULATION HERE IN JOHNSONCOUNTY, KANSAS, INCLUDINGCHILDREN.SO HERE’S HOW THE PLAN WILLWORK.THEY’LL BE A LARGE GATHERING OFPEOPLE THAT WILL BE ASKED TO BETESTED ONE PERSON PER FAMILY ORHOUSEHOLD WILL THEN BE TESTEDNOW THE TESTING WILL HAPPEN TOBOTH PEOPLE WHO MAY PEOPLE WHOMAY BE EXHIBITING POTENTIALSYMPTOMS OF COVID.PEOPLE WHO ARE NOT WHO AREASYMPTOMATIC.THE HOPE IS IN THE WORDS OF THECOUNTY.THIS WILL PROVIDE A COMPLETEPICTURE OF THE EFFECT OFCOVID-19 ACROSS THE COUNTY.NOW THE TESTING PROCESS WOULDBEGIN WITH A RANDOMLY SELECTEDPOOL OF PEOPLE AGAIN IN ANATTEMPT TO GET THAT BIG BROADERPICTURE ABOUT WHAT THE VIRUS ISDOING HERE IN JOHNSON COUNTY NOWONCE TESTING STARTS IT WILLINCLUDE DRIVE THROUGH TESTING INTHE HOPE IS TO TURN AROUND THEINDIVIDUAL RESULTS IN FIVE DAYSTHAT $400,000 WE SPOKE OF TOCOME OUT OF THE COUNTY’S GENERALFUND, BUT SOME IF NOT ALL OF ITCOULD BE REIMBURSED BY THEFEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENTAGENCY.REPORTING LIVE IN OLATHE MARTINAUGUSTINE KMBC 9 NEWS.ALL RIGHT EVERYONE.THANK YOU SO MUCH.AS YOU KNOW KANSAS KIDS ARE NOTGOING BACK TO SCHOOL FOR THEREST OF THIS ACADEMIC YEAR.WELL THIS MORNING BLUE VALLEYSCHOOLS.THEY HAVE NEW INFORMATION ABOUTTHE END OF ONLINE LEARNING FORTHIS YEAR.SENIORS WILL BE DONE IN MAY 15THK THROUGH ELEVEN THEY STAY ONUNTIL APRIL 22ND AND EARLYCHILDHOOD ENDS THE DAY BEFORETHEY’RE STILL WORKING ON A FINALDAY FOR SCHOOL BUILDING STAFF.FAMILIES IN RAYTOWN.WELL ONCE AGAIN HAVE ACCESS TOSCHOOL MEALS AFTER THE PROGRAMWAS PUT ON HOLD BUT A FOODSERVICE WORKER TESTED POSITIVEFOR THE VIRUS STARTING TODAYKIDS CAN GET MEALS FROM 11:30 TO1 AT THE DISTRICT’S EDUCATIONAND CONFERENCE CENTER.IT’S OFF AT 350 HIGHWAY FROMP1





