‘Tiger King’ Ranks as TV’s Most Popular Show Right Now According to Rotten Tomatoes, the Netflix true-crime docuseries is a huge hit and is currently the most popular show.

Netflix's most recent rankings show 'Tiger King' as a fan-favorite, checking in as the no.

1 most-watched title in the U.S. on the platform.

The series explores the world of big cat owners like Joe Exotic, owner of an Oklahoma roadside zoo.

The show features several dark twists and turns leading to Exotic's arrest in connection with a murder-for-hire plot involving a rival big-cat enthusiast.

The series has cemented itself in the center of pop culture during a time when many are sitting at home watching TV.

