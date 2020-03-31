Thousands of stranded migrant workers in India queue outside bus station waiting to go back to their hometowns

Thousands of migrant workers were seen waiting in queues at a bus station hoping to find their way back home because of the coronavirus outbreak in northern India.

The incident took place at Jaipur Sindhi bus stand, Jaipur, Rajasthan, on March 28.

The video shows a large number of daily wage labourers from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and surrounding areas, gathered outside the Sindhi Camp bus stand.

The Central government had urged state governments to take immediate steps to help the migrants stranded across several states amid the 21-day-long nationwide lockdown.

Following this, the government arranged thousands of buses to ferry over 35000 migrant labourers to their respective hometown.

Some were lucky as they got the chance to go back to their hometown while others scrambled for buses.

Initially, things started on a regulatory note as the migrant workers were made to sit on the road while maintaining proper distance, but later things got chaotic when the exodus of workers kept increasing.

Amid the lockdown, various bus stands across the nation witnessed such activity.