Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Thousands of stranded migrant workers in India queue outside bus station waiting to go back to their hometowns

Thousands of stranded migrant workers in India queue outside bus station waiting to go back to their hometowns

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Thousands of stranded migrant workers in India queue outside bus station waiting to go back to their hometowns

Thousands of stranded migrant workers in India queue outside bus station waiting to go back to their hometowns

Thousands of migrant workers were seen waiting in queues at a bus station hoping to find their way back home because of the coronavirus outbreak in northern India.

The incident took place at Jaipur Sindhi bus stand, Jaipur, Rajasthan, on March 28.

The video shows a large number of daily wage labourers from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and surrounding areas, gathered outside the Sindhi Camp bus stand.

The Central government had urged state governments to take immediate steps to help the migrants stranded across several states amid the 21-day-long nationwide lockdown.

Following this, the government arranged thousands of buses to ferry over 35000 migrant labourers to their respective hometown.

Some were lucky as they got the chance to go back to their hometown while others scrambled for buses.

Initially, things started on a regulatory note as the migrant workers were made to sit on the road while maintaining proper distance, but later things got chaotic when the exodus of workers kept increasing.

Amid the lockdown, various bus stands across the nation witnessed such activity.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ItachiNPangoro

Peter Jahlani Silvera RT @amnesty: Thousands of migrant workers in India have been left without jobs and incomes. Millions are stranded trying to get back to the… 14 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.