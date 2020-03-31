Global  

Outer Banks on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix series Outer Banks Season 1 starring Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Madelyn Cline, Jonathan Daviss, Charles Esten, Alexis Desiree Jones, Rob Mars, Austin North and Drew Starkey!

Release Date: April 15, 2020 on Netflix Outer Banks is a Netflix TV series created by Shannon Burke, Jonas Pate and Josh Pate, and stars Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Madelyn Cline and Jonathan Daviss.

