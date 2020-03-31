'Will question Centre..but not today': Congress on Nizamuddin, pandemic threat

Congress leader Manish Tewari said now is not the time to question the government’s intention over the pandemic situation.

Tewari said there will be a time to question the government but now is not the time.

Tewari also said the pandemic situation should be analyzed with a larger perspective.

Tewari also addressed the Nizamuddin row and said the organizers from the religious congregation should have practiced basic precautions amid the pandemic.