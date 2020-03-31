Watch Live: Michael Gove Takes Daily Coronavirus Conference

Medics are still facing “life-threatening” shortages of PPE and the UK number of coronavirus deaths in the UK rises to 1,801.

The death toll includes that of a 19-year-old with no underlying health conditions.

Coronavirus accounted for 1% of all deaths in England and Wales in the week ending March 20, figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal – 103 cases in total.

UK Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove is expected to host alongside Deputy CMO Jenny Harries, and NHS England National Medical Director Stephen Powis