Govt identifies 10 COVID-19 hotspots, ramps up testing & quarantine | Oneindia News

As India witnessed a sharp spike in the number of COVID-19 cases the govt of India has identified 10 hotspots where it is ramping up testing and containment measures.

Two of these hotspots are in Delhi — Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin — the others are Noida, Meerut, Bhilwara, Ahmedabad, Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta, Mumbai and Pune.

Why are these places being called hotspots?

#IndiaLockdown

