10 Ways to Keep Your Kids Busy During Coronavirus Closures 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:51s - Published 10 Ways to Keep Your Kids Busy During Coronavirus Closures 10 Ways to Keep Your Kids Busy During Coronavirus Closures 'Forbes' has provided a list of over 100 ways you can keep your kids occupied. Here are 10 of them. 1. Make puppets out of socks, paper bags or other items around the house. 2. Bake some cookies, cupcakes or a cake. 3. Teach them card games or make up your own. 4. Draw outside with sidewalk chalk. 5. Set up a tent in your backyard. 6. Choreograph a dance to their favorite song. 7. Start your own YouTube channel. 8. Plant an inside or outside garden. 9. Make a comic book. 10. Make your own musical instruments. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this IPS News UN Bureau RT @KentPage: Talk to them Reassure them Make a routine Six ways to support your children during the #coronavirus pandemic: https://t.co/4… 11 minutes ago HollywoodCentralPark Looking for creative ideas to brighten up your days and keep the kids engaged? 52 ways to engage for National Crayo… https://t.co/OHiD2eMcTZ 16 minutes ago glory verdugo Hey 👋🏽 remember to keep moving and boost your immune system! So many ways to workout! Stay active and stay health… https://t.co/uxMVf5UTK5 31 minutes ago Tom Ferree Finding it tough to keep up with the latest news and resources you need during this COVID-19 outbreak? We've got y… https://t.co/ubN8qVEhv7 32 minutes ago Connected Nation Ohio Finding it tough to keep up with the latest news and resources you need during this COVID-19 outbreak? We've got y… https://t.co/JtLaiMFIHZ 33 minutes ago Connected Nation Nevada Finding it tough to keep up with the latest news and resources you need during this COVID-19 outbreak? We've got y… https://t.co/4qAVtbccUo 33 minutes ago Connect Minnesota Finding it tough to keep up with the latest news and resources you need during this COVID-19 outbreak? We've got y… https://t.co/Gj9Uaodfu4 34 minutes ago Connected Nation Michigan Finding it tough to keep up with the latest news and resources you need during this COVID-19 outbreak? We've got y… https://t.co/smvAlDOLWu 34 minutes ago