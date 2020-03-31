10 Ways to Keep Your Kids Busy During Coronavirus Closures 'Forbes' has provided a list of over 100 ways you can keep your kids occupied.
Here are 10 of them.
1.
Make puppets out of socks, paper bags or other items around the house.
2.
Bake some cookies, cupcakes or a cake.
3.
Teach them card games or make up your own.
4.
Draw outside with sidewalk chalk.
5.
Set up a tent in your backyard.
6.
Choreograph a dance to their favorite song.
7.
Start your own YouTube channel.
8.
Plant an inside or outside garden.
9.
Make a comic book.
10.
Make your own musical instruments.