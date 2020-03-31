Global  

BHU claims it has discovered new, low cost technology to test COVID-19

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) claims of developing a new testing kit for COVID-19.

Associate professor Dr Geeta Rai said a new kit has been developed exclusively for COVID-19.

This comes as a nationwide lockdown has been imposed in India due to the COVID-19 threat.

Over 1,200 people have been affected in India and 32 people have died due to Covid-19.

