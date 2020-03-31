Pompeo lays out framework for Venezuelan vote, end of sanctions

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:14s
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for a transitional government in Venezuela that would pave the way for democratic elections within six to 12 months and the eventual removal of all U.S. sanctions if conditions are met.

At a State Department press briefing on Tuesday (March 31st), Pompeo called for a transitional government in Venezuela made up of members of President Maduro's Socialist Party and the opposition.

He called on Maduro to take the offer and leave office, while offering U.S. support for opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom Pompeo described as "the rightful president of the Venezuelan people." In return for free and fair elections, the U.S. is prepared to lift all sanctions, including on oil.




