Italian mayors draw flags to half mast to honour victims

Italian mayors draw flags to half mast to honour victims

Italian mayors draw flags to half mast to honour victims

Mayors across Italy on Tuesday drew their flags to half mast and stood in silence to honour those who have died due to coronavirus.

Emer McCarthy reports.

Italian mayors draw flags to half mast to honour victims

The sombre gesture was commonplace across Italy on Tuesday (March 31) as mayors across the country drew their flags to half mast and stood in silence to honour those who have died in the coronavirus pandemic.

From one of the main epicentres in the capital of Lombardy--Milan, down to the south of country in Sicily, community leaders stood wearing sashes in front of their mayoral offices.

Italy, is the world's hardest hit country in terms of number of deaths from COVID-19 and accounts for more than a third of all global fatalities.

Its total death tally has risen to 11,591 since the outbreak emerged in the country's northern regions.

But the head of Italy's national health institute also said on Tuesday that the number of deaths could be underestimated in the official figures.




