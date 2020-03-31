Hackers tap into Zoom calls, FBI says now < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:26s - Published Hackers tap into Zoom calls, FBI says The FBI says hackers taped into two Zoom calls that were hosted by Massachusetts schools. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Hackers tap into Zoom calls, FBI says NEWSCENTER 5’S KATIE THOMPSONREPORTS.KATIE: VIDEO CONFERENCING APPSLIKE ZOOM ARE BECOMINGINCREASINGLY POPULARA WAY TO BRING PEOPLE TOGETHERREMOTELY AS THEY PRACTICE SOCIALDISTANCING.NOW, A NEW WARNING FROM THE FBIABOUT PEOPLE TRYING TO TAKEADVANTAGE OF THE CORONAVIRUS.HACKERS WORKING TO INFECT ONLINECHATS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this