Riot police line five bystanders against wall for identity check during protest in Hong Kong 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 04:33s - Published Riot police line five bystanders against wall for identity check during protest in Hong Kong Footage from Tuesday (March 31) shows Hong Kong riot police line five bystanders against a wall on Portland Street in Mong Kok. According to local media, hecklers yelled slogans such as "Hak Ging" meaning "black police." Protesters are marking the seven month anniversary of the August 31, 2019 Prince Edward station incident in which Hong Kong police allegedly indiscriminately attacked passengers during their arrests. 0

