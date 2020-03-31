Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Riot police line five bystanders against wall for identity check during protest in Hong Kong

Riot police line five bystanders against wall for identity check during protest in Hong Kong

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 04:33s - Published < > Embed
Riot police line five bystanders against wall for identity check during protest in Hong Kong

Riot police line five bystanders against wall for identity check during protest in Hong Kong

Footage from Tuesday (March 31) shows Hong Kong riot police line five bystanders against a wall on Portland Street in Mong Kok.

According to local media, hecklers yelled slogans such as "Hak Ging" meaning "black police." Protesters are marking the seven month anniversary of the August 31, 2019 Prince Edward station incident in which Hong Kong police allegedly indiscriminately attacked passengers during their arrests.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.