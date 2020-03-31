Traffic chaos in the Philippines as town enforces COVID-19 ban on outsiders entering

Traffic jams at a checkpoint in the Philippines as people were prevented from entering due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Police enforced measures to keep non-residents out of the town in Taguig City in the Metro Manila area of the country on March 30.

The resulting traffic chaos caused dozens of road users, including many on motorcycles, to be locked out.

Residents in the Barangay Tuktukan said their district has many food shops and pharmacies, which had attracted people from different areas.

However, police made them show proof of residency before entering.

''This lead to congestion and traffic jams so we weren't able to follow the social distancing rules,'' said the filmer.