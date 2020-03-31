Water And Sewer Dept. Warns Customers About Letting Fake Utility Workers Into Homes now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:23s - Published Water And Sewer Dept. Warns Customers About Letting Fake Utility Workers Into Homes The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department is warning customers about letting fake “utility” workers into their homes. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Deanna J Howard RT @CBSMiami: CORONAVIRUS CON ARTISTS - The @MiamiDadeWater and Sewer Department is warning customers about letting fake “utility” workers… 6 minutes ago CBS4 Miami CORONAVIRUS CON ARTISTS - The @MiamiDadeWater and Sewer Department is warning customers about letting fake “utility… https://t.co/0aAM12E5vP 51 minutes ago