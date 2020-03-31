Huge dragon kite spotted during kite festival in China

A giant dragon kite was spotted during a kite festival in northern China on March 28.

The cool video, shot in the city of Xi'an in Shaanxi Province, shows several people working together to fly the 80-meter-long dragon kite into the sky.

It took around a month to make the dragon kite, including a dragon head and 68 dragon scales.

At least five people are needed to fly the kite into the sky.

The kite festival will last for 24 days from March 26 to April 8.

The video was provided by local media with permission.