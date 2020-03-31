Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top 10 Times Celebs Mocked Horrible Interview Questions

Top 10 Times Celebs Mocked Horrible Interview Questions

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 13:06s - Published < > Embed
Top 10 Times Celebs Mocked Horrible Interview Questions

Top 10 Times Celebs Mocked Horrible Interview Questions

Did they seriously just ask that?

For this list, we’ll be looking at awkward, humiliating and embarrassing interviews where the celebrity couldn’t ignore the stupidity of the questions being asked.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Times Celebs Mocked Horrible Interview Questions

Did they seriously just ask that?

For this list, we’ll be looking at awkward, humiliating and embarrassing interviews where the celebrity couldn’t ignore the stupidity of the questions being asked.

Our countdown includes Jesse Eisenberg, Jerry Seinfeld, Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway, and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.