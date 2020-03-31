James Corden Welcomes Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, John Legend & More to 'Homefest: Late Late Show' | THR News 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:52s - Published James Corden Welcomes Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, John Legend & More to 'Homefest: Late Late Show' | THR News Hoping to "bring some joy and some music" into everyone's home amid quarantine because of the novel coronavirus, the late-night host was joined by an array of stars, including BTS, Will Ferrell and David Blaine. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this