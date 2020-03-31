Global  

Doctors Without Borders: The spread of Covid-19 in Syria could become critical

Doctors Without Borders have issued a warning regarding the support for the vulnerable in northwest Syria.

Having been displaced by war, nearly a million people are living in makeshift camps many are overcrowded with very little sanitation.

The Syrian government reported the first case of Covid-19 in Syria on March 23.

Doctors are warning if coronavirus spreads to these camps it could become critical.

The organisation says hospitals and health centres would become overwhelmed with a massive influx of Covid-19 patients that would be in need of hospitalisation, while these same facilities are still handling casualties from the fighting as well as responding to other medical needs.

