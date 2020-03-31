Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Welsh town rammed with goats

The Welsh town rammed with goats

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
The Welsh town rammed with goats

The Welsh town rammed with goats

A herd of goats munched through gardens and nibbled away at flowers in the deserted town of Llandudno, the largest seaside resort in Wales on Tuesday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The Welsh town rammed with goats

Famous for its mining heritage, Victorian architecture and beaches, the town will now be remembered for being taken over by a herd of Kashmiri goats.

The wild herd normally lives on the heights of the Great Orme, but locals think they have wandered into the town because the streets have been so quiet during lockdown, as spring grass grows in their usual habitat.

The goats were gifted to the region by Queen Victoria.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.