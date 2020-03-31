Olympus Group produces face shields for local workers

ONE MILWAUKEE COMPANY SAW ADRAMATIC DECREASE IN BUSINESSAS CORONAVIRUS SHUT DOWN MUCHOF THE INDUSTRY IT SERVES.

SO,THE COMPANY PIVOTEDOPERATIONS... TO HELP DOCTORSAND NURSES.OUR RYAN JENKINSTAKES US INSIDE THE OLYMPUSGROUP'S WAREHOUSE WHEREWORKERS ARE NOW MAKING MEDICALSUPPLIES.Ryan In: 09:13:14 Typically,the staff here at OlympusGroup is focused on makingbanners and posters like theseand mascots for peoplearound the world.

But rightnow, everyone is taking abreak...Focusing on makingprotective gear for peopleworking on the front lines.THIS IS WHERE SOME OF THE MOSTRECOGNIZABLE MASCOTS IN THEWORLD ARE MADE.BUT TODAY,TEAMS ARE SEWING UP SOMETHINGDIFFERENT.

Brian Adam, CEO ofOlympus Group 08:34:22 Wetried to pivot the business alittle bit and use some of thesame equipment we use toproduce mascots and banners toproduce face shields and facemasks for the medicalcommunity THE STAFF HERE ISHELPING MEET A DESPERATEDEMAND FOR PERSONAL PROTECTIVEEQUIPMENT FOR HEALTH CAREWORKERS WHO ARE FIGHTING THECORONAVIRUS.

08:35:52 We areproducing our shieldsFroedtert, Children's andAurora right now EACH DAY,THE TEAM IS PRODUCING UP TOTHREE-THOUSAND FACE SHIELDSFOR DOCTORS AND NURSES.

ANDWITH HEALTHCARE STUDENTS ANDMEDICAL PARTNERS TOP-OF-MIND,HERZING UNIVERSITY IS DONATINGFUNDS TO HAVE ONE-HUNDREDTHOUSAND FACE SHIELDS PRODUCEDHERE IN THE NEXT FEW WEEKS ...Renee Herzing, President ofHerzing University .

08:53:16We wanted to be sure they hadthe protective gear that theyneeded and the best way to dothat was to support a newlocal supplier.

NOW, THERE AREPLANS TO EXPAND THISPRODUCTION TO HELP EVEN MOREHOSPITALS... AND THE EMPLOYEESHERE, WHO BELONG TO ANINDUSTRY LARGELY ON PAUSE, AREBUSY.

08:35:23 It feels greatto be able to keep our staybusy, keep the employees andthen produce some productsthat are needed in the medicalcommunity today A MASCOT-MAKING TEAM ... DOING THEIRPART TO SUPPORT TEAMS OFHEREOS WORKING ON THE FRONTLINES.