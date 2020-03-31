'My brother Chris is positive' -NY Governor Cuomo

"My brother Chris is positive for coronavirus, we found that this morning.

He is going to be fine, he's young, strong - not as strong as he thinks... but he will be fine," Cuomo told a daily briefing on the coronavirus.

"He's my best friend," he added.

"I spoke to him this morning and he is going to be quarantined in his basement." The personal disclosure came after Cuomo said New Yorkers who had tested positive for the coronavirus increased by more than 9,000 from a day earlier to 75,795, with deaths rising to 1,550 from 1,218.