Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WEB EXTRA: Goats Roam Empty UK Streets During Lockdown

WEB EXTRA: Goats Roam Empty UK Streets During Lockdown

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
WEB EXTRA: Goats Roam Empty UK Streets During Lockdown

WEB EXTRA: Goats Roam Empty UK Streets During Lockdown

These goats had the streets to themselves in Llandudno, Wales on Monday.

The UK has been on lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Andrew Stuart took this video and said there's hardly anyone around, so the animals were climbing walls and chewing plants.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.