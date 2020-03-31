Florida gov: don't bring sick cruise passengers here now < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:53s - Published Florida gov: don't bring sick cruise passengers here Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a message for cruise ships looking to dock in South Florida: We don't want your sick passengers. We need our hospital beds for Floridians. 0

DeSantis urged cruise ship operators to work with the federal government to figure out a way to get medical staff out to ships before they dock, so as to not add pressure on Florida's medical resources.





