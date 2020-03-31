Report: Coronavirus Outbreak Leads To Hold On Trump's DC Hotel Lease Sale now < > Embed Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:30s - Published Report: Coronavirus Outbreak Leads To Hold On Trump's DC Hotel Lease Sale The coronavirus outbreak has reportedly prompted a hold on the sale of President Trump’s Washington DC hotel lease. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this