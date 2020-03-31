Global  

CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Tests Positive For Coronavirus

CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Tests Positive For Coronavirus The "Cuomo Prime Time" host confirmed the news on Twitter.

Chris Cuomo, via Twitter He will continue hosting his 9 P.M.

Program from home.

Cuomo's brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, confirmed his brother tested positive and called the virus "the great equalizer." CNN's Cuomo said he had been exposed to many people in recent days and experienced symptoms like fevers, chills and shortness of breath.

For now, he has said he believes he will be fine and will self-quarantine in his family's basement.

