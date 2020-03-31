Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Whole Foods Workers Stage Sickout

Whole Foods Workers Stage Sickout

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
Whole Foods Workers Stage Sickout

Whole Foods Workers Stage Sickout

The workers say they want more pay, more protective equipment and more paid sick leave.

Kandiss Crone reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tumechanuka

Tumechanuka RT @njooro: Whole Foods workers to stage national ‘mass sick-out’ strike over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/pieyyPBytT https://t.co/tQe… 19 minutes ago

Rolex0225

Rolex44 Phd, MSc Amazon-owned grocery chain workers stage ‘sickout’ for better safety & benefits as retail giants hit by sweeping st… https://t.co/fEQAi4wbf5 21 minutes ago

cueincsa

CUE Inc Whole Foods Workers May Stage Sickout Tuesday To Demand Hazard Pay https://t.co/r5HgLGqFEU 22 minutes ago

TinaTmm9294

Tina Henderson RT @SCVTV20: Whole Foods Workers Plan Sick Out; Instacart, Amazon Workers Stage Walk Out https://t.co/WG5AVCIRiZ https://t.co/2rLAhHK23Y 43 minutes ago

KTLAMorningNews

KTLA 5 Morning News A workers committee demanding better conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic is urging Whole Foods Market employee… https://t.co/RO41oU2V96 47 minutes ago

njooro

Vision 20/20 Whole Foods workers to stage national ‘mass sick-out’ strike over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/pieyyPBytT https://t.co/tQej2zeVbT 53 minutes ago

brian043

brian gillies Amazon-owned grocery chain workers stage ‘sickout’ for better safety & benefits as retail giants hit by sweeping st… https://t.co/zpFWyBUecy 1 hour ago

GDANIELDS

G.DANIELDS Amazon-owned grocery chain workers stage ‘sickout’ for better safety & benefits as retail giants hit by sweeping st… https://t.co/rjxJgbtjnb 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.