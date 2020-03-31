'COVID-19 is like viral fever': Bengaluru man shares recovery experience

Global  

A Bengaluru man shared his experience of recovering from COVID-19.

Venkata Raghava, who was infected with COVID-19, has fully recovered now.

Raghava said that COVID-19 is like a regular viral fever and also informed that his entire family was tested negative.

So far, India has recorded more than 1250 COVID-19 cases and over 30 deaths.

India is under lockdown till April 14 to stop the spread of coronavirus.

