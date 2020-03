New Jersey National Guardsman Dies From COVID-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:41s - Published Capt. Douglas Linn Hickok passed away in a Pennsylvania Hospital. 0

CAPTAIN DOUGLAS LYNN HICKOX SERVED AS PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT AFTER SEVERAL YEARS AS A ER DOCTOR. CAPTAIN HICKOX WAS FROM JACKSON, NEW JERSEY, BUT HAD BEEN LIVING IN PENNSYLVANIA AND PASSED AWAY IN A PA HOSPITAL. IT IS UNKNOWN IF HICKOX CONTRACTED THE VIRUS WHILE SERVING IN A MEDICAL CAPACITY. NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR PHIL MURPHY SPOKE ABOUT HIS PASSING. CAPTAIN HICKOX IS PROMINENT IN OUR THOUGHTS, AS IS EVERY NEW JERSEY AND WE HAVE LOST, EACH OF THEIR LIVES WAS PRECIOUS, AND I KNOW THEIR MEMORIES WILL BE PRECIOUS, AND I HOPE THEY ARE A SOURCE OF





