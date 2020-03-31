Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Says He Could See Recommending All Americans Wear Masks in Public

Trump Says He Could See Recommending All Americans Wear Masks in Public

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 02:25s - Published < > Embed
Trump Says He Could See Recommending All Americans Wear Masks in Public

Trump Says He Could See Recommending All Americans Wear Masks in Public

President Donald Trump said Monday he could foresee a scenario where all Americans are recommended to wear masks in public to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ABrooksdeVita

Alexis Brooks de Vita RT @NightlyPolitics: Trump says he could see recommending all Americans wear masks https://t.co/XFkYjE8mN8 12 minutes ago

NightlyPolitics

The Resistance 🇺🇸 Trump says he could see recommending all Americans wear masks https://t.co/XFkYjE8mN8 39 minutes ago

LanceHirdler13

AhKaHtuZ RT @DucVegso: Trump says he could see recommending all Americans wear masks https://t.co/p3tAkEFDn4 1 hour ago

K_Dellz

Kordel Davis Thank you @realDonaldTrump! I’m tired of these DIY wannabe “doctors” telling everyone not to wear gloves and masks!… https://t.co/EaWRdmyDDD 2 hours ago

WhosoeverWill1

LIVINGSTRONGTV.COM Trump says he could see recommending all Americans wear masks - CNN - Trump says he could see recommending all Ame… https://t.co/iO58dlRYZz 2 hours ago

beshannonphotos

beshannonphotos Trump says he could see recommending all Americans wear masks - CNN https://t.co/nmJQe49r5K via @GoogleNews… https://t.co/idcD1Njx6y 2 hours ago

MaryJanekeao

Mary Jane RT @SoyBoyManBun: CNN: Trump says he could see recommending all Americans wear masks. https://t.co/mVVc5eDj3h 2 hours ago

Aresgirlfriend

Aresgirl RT @politvidchannel: Trump says he could see recommending all Americans wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. https://t.co/YZsB… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.